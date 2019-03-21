हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan believes right kind of education can solve Kashmir dispute

Salman Khan believes right kind of education can heal the conflict-ridden Kashmir Valley.

Salman Khan believes right kind of education can solve Kashmir dispute
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Salman Khan believes right kind of education can heal the conflict-ridden Kashmir Valley.

Salman's upcoming home production "Notebook" is a love story set in Kashmir featuring newcomers Pranutan, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and Zaheer Iqbal. In the film, Pranutan and Zaheer play the role of school teachers.

Asked if education can bring a positive change in the Valley, Salman said in an interview, "Everyone gets an education, but getting the right one is more important."

In an indirect reference to February 14 terror attack in Pulwama that claimed lives of 40 CRPF soldiers, the actor said, "(The person) who did it (the attack) even he was given education but his tutors, teachers and principles were wrong...

"When we heard about that, it just killed us. This film's backdrop is exactly the same that the kids come and leave the gun." 

Salman, 53, was talking on the sidelines of a media interaction held for "Notebook" on Wednesday night. The film hits cinema houses on March 29. 

 

Tags:
Salman KhanKashmir issuenotebookSalmanBollywoodKashmir dispute
Next
Story

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looks adorable playing with colours on Holi—See pic

Must Watch

PT55S

Soldier martyred as Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri