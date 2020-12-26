Salman Khan birthday: Most iconic dialogues of the superstar as he turns 55

New Delhi: Salman Khan is an actor for, by and of the masses. Popularly known as Bhai, the actor will ring in his 55th birthday on Sunday (December 27). As usual for stars of his stature, fans have already flooded social media with birthday messages for the ‘Dabangg’ actor.

Salman is currently seen as a host on popular TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Meanwhile, the first look of his upcoming film ‘Antim’ was released recently which had taken the internet by storm.

As Bhai enters the 55th year of his life, here are some of his most popular dialogues from his superhit films that still make the crowds go crazy.

1. Dabangg 2 (2012)

“Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?”

2. Dabangg (2010)

“Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ... ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le ... aur pa*** kahan se.”

3. Ready (2011)

“Zindagi mein teen cheez kabhi underestimate nahi karna, I, me and myself.”

4. Wanted (2009)

“Ek bar joh maine commitment kar di ... uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta.”

5. Kick (2014)

“Mere bare mein itna mat sochna..Dil Mein aata hoon. Samajh mein nahi.”

“Aap Devil ke piche, Devil aapke piche....too much fun!”

6. Jai Ho (2014)

“Aam aadmi sota hua sher hai ... ungli mat kar ... jaag gaya toh cheer phaad dega.”

7. Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989)

“Dosti ka ek usool hai madam -- no sorry, no thank you.”

8. Bodyguard (2011)

“Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna.”

Besides ‘Antim’, Salman Khan has Prabhu Deva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Kick 2’, sequel of ‘Kick’ in the pipeline.