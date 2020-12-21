Salman Khan engages in fierce face-off with Aayush Sharma in Antim's first look; watch

New Delhi: Salman Khan dropped the first look of his upcoming movie ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ on Monday (December 21). The actor, who plays a Sikh cop, can be seen in an intense with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s character. The film is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the first look of the film. In the clip, the two men, bare-chested and flaunting their pecs and muscles, are charging at each other. Salman captioned it as, “Antim begins.. #AntimFirstLook @aaysharma @maheshmanjrekar @skfilmsofficial.”

While sharing the look, Aayush wrote, “Mehnat khoon paseena maangati hai par badle mein bahut kuch de jaati Hai..Antim ke safar ki shubh shuruaat.”

Earlier, Aayush had shared Salman’s look from the film which had gone viral. Salman was dressed as his character donning a blue shirt, sunglasses, grey pants and a dark blue turban.

In other works, Salman Khan has Prabhu Deva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Kick 2’, sequel of ‘Kick’ in the pipeline.