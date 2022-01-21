Salman Khan, brother Arbaaz Khan enjoy 'dal-bati churma' at close friend Bina Kak's home, step-mom Helen too joins: PICS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family relished a lavish spread of Rajasthani cuisine recently, courtesy family friend Bina Kak. Salman shares a close bond with the 67-year-old actor, with whom he has worked in a few movies, including 'Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya', 'God Tussi Great Ho' and 'Salaam-E-Ishq'.

The photos from the family dinner were shared on social media by Bina Kak . Looking at the photos, one can guess that Salman and his brother Arbaaz gorged on the food at the lunch organised by Kak at her residence recently. Salman Khan sported a bearded look and appeared indulged in the meal.

Bina Kak also appeared to have treated famous costume designer Ashley Rebello, whom she tagged in her post. On his Instagram Stories, Ashley thanked the veteran actor for sending food: “Love you for this, it takes me back to your home."

Take a look at the pictures below:

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing for the release of 'Tiger 3' that also features Katrina Kaif. He was last seen in 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman is currently hosting the 15th season of reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

On Thursday evening, Salman hinted at a new announcement as he wrote, "I have to post commercials and trailers etc… apne hi brands hain na.. Samjhe kya? Sab sunn raha hoon (They are all my brands.. Do you get it? I hear everything), I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser (Today a post, tomorrow a teaser)." His tweet left fans intrigued over what could be the actor's last teaser about.