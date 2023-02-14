Salman Khan Brutally Trolled for his Dance Step in 'Naiyo Lagda Dil' Song, Netizens Shout 'Choreography by Sunny Deol' - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's electrifying chemistry in romantic number Naiyo Ladga from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was launched recently and guess what? Besides the beautiful locales and charm of the star, it was his unique dance step reminding netizens of a gym workout which hogged attention.

Netizens brutally trolled Salman Khan's dance on social media. One person wrote: Very good Choreography by Sunny Deol... 1000 Cr pakka, while another one commented: When There is no Dance Step left, Salman Khan invents a new step. The best dancer out there! Smooth Leg Shakes!! #NaiyoLagda #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan

When There is no Dance Step left, Salman Khan invents a new step. The best dancer out there!



Smooth Leg Shakes!!#NaiyoLagda #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan



When There is no Dance Step left, Salman Khan invents a new step. The best dancer out there! Smooth Leg Shakes!!

Me after leg day in a gym

If there’s one person, who can give tough competition to Sunny Deol in dancing, it must be Salman Khan.

If there's one person, who can give tough competition to Sunny Deol in dancing, it must be Salman Khan. Did they actually hired any choreographer for the film?

Naiyo Ladga is sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal. Shot in the exotic locations of Leh and Ladakh, 'Naiyo Ladga' has a beautiful 90s vibe to it with a melodious tone that shall stay with you once you hear it.

Jo action scene me comedy karde wo #AkshayKumar



Jo action scene me comedy karde wo #AkshayKumar Jo song me dance ki jagah Exercise karde wo #SalmanKhan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji will have a grand release on the occasion of Eid 21st April 2023 worldwide. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and Vijender Singh.

Pooja Hegde will soon begin shooting for her next SSMB 28 with Mahesh Babu and a few announced projects.