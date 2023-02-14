topStoriesenglish2573100
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN TROLLED

Salman Khan Brutally Trolled for his Dance Step in 'Naiyo Lagda Dil' Song, Netizens Shout 'Choreography by Sunny Deol' - Watch

Salman Khan Trolled: ‘Naiyo Lagda’ is sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Mucchal while the music is given by Himesh Reshammiya

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Brutally Trolled for his Dance Step in 'Naiyo Lagda Dil' Song, Netizens Shout 'Choreography by Sunny Deol' - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's electrifying chemistry in romantic number Naiyo Ladga from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was launched recently and guess what? Besides the beautiful locales and charm of the star, it was his unique dance step reminding netizens of a gym workout which hogged attention. 

Netizens brutally trolled Salman Khan's dance on social media. One person wrote: Very good Choreography by Sunny Deol... 1000 Cr pakka, while another one commented: When There is no Dance Step left, Salman Khan invents a new step. The best dancer out there! Smooth Leg Shakes!! #NaiyoLagda #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan

Naiyo Ladga is sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal. Shot in the exotic locations of Leh and Ladakh, 'Naiyo Ladga'  has a beautiful 90s vibe to it with a melodious tone that shall stay with you once you hear it.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji will have a grand release on the occasion of Eid 21st April 2023 worldwide. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and Vijender Singh.

Pooja Hegde will soon begin shooting for her next SSMB 28 with Mahesh Babu and a few announced projects.

 

Live Tv

Salman Khan trolledsalman khan dance stepNaiyo Lagda songNaiyo lagda dilPooja HegdeKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey