Salman Khan Brutally Trolled for his Dance Step in 'Naiyo Lagda Dil' Song, Netizens Shout 'Choreography by Sunny Deol' - Watch
Salman Khan Trolled: ‘Naiyo Lagda’ is sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Mucchal while the music is given by Himesh Reshammiya
New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's electrifying chemistry in romantic number Naiyo Ladga from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was launched recently and guess what? Besides the beautiful locales and charm of the star, it was his unique dance step reminding netizens of a gym workout which hogged attention.
Netizens brutally trolled Salman Khan's dance on social media. One person wrote: Very good Choreography by Sunny Deol... 1000 Cr pakka, while another one commented: When There is no Dance Step left, Salman Khan invents a new step. The best dancer out there! Smooth Leg Shakes!! #NaiyoLagda #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan
When There is no Dance Step left, Salman Khan invents a new step. The best dancer out there!
Smooth Leg Shakes!!#NaiyoLagda #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan
pic.twitter.com/OGLzKTpC2i — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrkfan_brk) February 12, 2023
Me after leg day in a gympic.twitter.com/JxfsK4gjR7 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 13, 2023
If there’s one person, who can give tough competition to Sunny Deol in dancing, it must be Salman Khan.
Did they actually hired any choreographer for the film?#NaiyoLagda #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan — Ritam Das (@0xRitam) February 14, 2023
Naiyo Ladga is sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal. Shot in the exotic locations of Leh and Ladakh, 'Naiyo Ladga' has a beautiful 90s vibe to it with a melodious tone that shall stay with you once you hear it.
Jo action scene me comedy karde wo #AkshayKumar
Jo song me dance ki jagha Exercise karde wo #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/q9pbRjSwqa — Indian traveller (@lalitkumar8055) February 14, 2023
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji will have a grand release on the occasion of Eid 21st April 2023 worldwide. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and Vijender Singh.
Pooja Hegde will soon begin shooting for her next SSMB 28 with Mahesh Babu and a few announced projects.
