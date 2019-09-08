close

Salman Khan

Salman Khan calls 'Bigg Boss' new season 'tedha'

Superstar Salman Khan is out with another new promo of the upcoming controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss", and he has announced some new "twists", which will happen in the 13th season.

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is out with another new promo of the upcoming controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss", and he has announced some new "twists", which will happen in the 13th season.

In the promo video, Salman is seen standing inside an hour glass, surrounded by a wall full of clocks.

As sand fills up the bottom of the glass, the "Dabangg" actor can be heard saying: "Chaar hafto me hoga finale...pata chalegi sitaro ki faith."

He also assured that the upcoming season will be full of twists.

"Ye season hai mera par hai bhaut tedha," Salman said.

Also, Colors' "Bigg Boss 13" will have a set made in Mumbai. Until now, it was shot in
Lonavala.

Tags:
Salman KhanBigg BossDabangg
