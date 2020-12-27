Salman Khan celebrates 55th birthday with media, reveals plans to release ‘Radhe’

New Delhi: Salman Khan rang in his 55th birthday at midnight with the paparazzi. The actor will reportedly have low-key celebrations at his Panvel farmhouse with family on Sunday (December 27).

Salman, fondly called ‘Bhai’ by fans and loved ones, cut the cake and spoke to the media persons present outside his farmhouse.

Speaking about his plans for birthday celebrations, he was quoted by The Hindustan Times as saying, “There are no celebrations this year, it’s just me and my family, no one else. I had no desire to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year. I hope that the next year brings positivity into our lives. I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe.”

When asked about the release date of his movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, Salman told the media, “If things are in the clear by Eid, that’s when the film will be released".

“That’s not important, what’s important is to ensure that people are safe. And God forbid, if anything happens to them at the theatre, then that wouldn’t be acceptable for anyone,” he added.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had put a notice outside his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai and requested his fans not to gather outside his house due to COVID-19. He also urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols.

On the work front, Salman will feature in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, alongside his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, Prabhu Deva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ and ‘Kick 2’, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.