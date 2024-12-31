Salman Khan Dances To 'Oh Oh Jaane Jaana' And Shares A Warm Hug With Kokilaben Ambani In Jamnagar, Watch Video

Salman Khan, Bollywood’s beloved superstar, celebrated his 59th birthday in Jamnagar with his family and the Ambani family. Following his birthday festivities, the actor attended the grand 25th-anniversary event of Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery. Social media is now abuzz with videos capturing memorable moments from the celebration.

In one viral clip, Salman is seen grooving to his legendary track "Oh Oh Jaane Jaana." Holding the microphone, he joins singer Stebin Ben in a lively performance, much to the delight of the cheering crowd. Dressed in a stylish mustard jacket layered over a black T-shirt, Salman exuded his signature charm.

Another touching video shows Salman warmly greeting Kokilaben Ambani. The actor’s heartfelt hug and Kokilaben’s smile have melted fans’ hearts, showcasing a beautiful moment of warmth and respect.

Latest: Megastar Salman Khan vibing to "Oh Oh Jane Jana" in Jamnagar with the Ambanis!

MEGASTAR SALMAN KHAN with Kokila ambani, last night during the silver jubilee celebration of reliance jamnagar refinery...

The way she treats bhai, Truly heart touching

MEGASTAR SALMAN KHAN meeting piramal family & Ambani family....

Earlier, Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a video from the actor’s intimate birthday celebration. In the clip, Salman is seen cutting a cake surrounded by his loved ones, including his mother Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and their spouses Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri. Close friends Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani also graced the occasion. Atul captioned the video, “Celebrating @beingsalmankhan and #ayatsharma’s birthday.”

The Khan family’s journey to Jamnagar was no less special. They traveled in a private jet, a moment captured in a video shared by Sohail Khan, showing the family enjoying quality time together. Singer Iulia Vantur, rumoured to be dating Salman, also joined the celebration.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is keeping busy as the host of the 18th season of Bigg Boss. He is also working on his upcoming film "Sikandar," directed by AR Murugadoss. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal, the film is set to hit theatres on Eid 2025, promising another blockbuster performance from the superstar.