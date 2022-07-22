New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan visited the Mumbai Police headquarters on Friday around 4 pm. He was spotted at the police HQ located opposite Crawford Market, Mumbai. He met Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil.

According to news agency ANI, an unnamed Mumbai Police official reported that the actor has submitted a written application to the Mumbai Police to seek a weapon license for his protection amid alleged death threats. His Friday visit was for physical verification before the authority.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan leaves from the office of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar pic.twitter.com/1NsJ2T375a — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

News agency ANI shared an update on Salman's visit to the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office. ANI tweeted, "Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office after he recently received a threat letter: Mumbai Police."

Salman Khan threat letter case | As per info from Maharashtra Home Dept, the reason for the Bishnoi gang to threaten actor Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan was to create an atmosphere to show their power. The gang was preparing to extort money from big businessmen & actors. June 14, 2022

In June 2022, Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death threat through a letter. It read that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May. After the letter, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor's security had been enhanced.

