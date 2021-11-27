‘Salman Khan doesn’t have time to get married': Aayush Sharma

New Delhi: Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma has been basking high after the release of his most-anticipated film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. While talking to the popular celebrity host Siddharth Kannan, Aayush shared that he feels that Salman has such working style that he has no time to get married.

Elaborating further about him, he said, “I don't touch the topic of his wedding with him. The way I have seen his life, the way he works, I don't think so he has time to get married. I just feel he is happy the way he is. He will take his own decisions.”

Talking about his daily routine and lifestyle, Aayush shared, “I am not as simple as him. For Salman, his basic necessities - his house, his lifestyle, his way of living - is very simple. If you ask him about his phone, he will be using a phone that two-three years old, he's not interested in phones. He's not interested in cars, he's not interested in clothes, he doesn't have such desires to get latest gadgets at home, nothing. I think he's only interested in films. If you leave him alone for two-three hours, he would spend the time watching a movie.”

He also shared that we (family) often urge him to upgrade his lifestyle or to buy new car as he is not into it.

For the unversed, Aayush is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. The duo is proud parents of two kids – son Ahil Sharma and daughter Ayat Sharma.

Salman Khan's 'Antim: The Final Truth' hit the theatres on November 26 and already poses as a tough competitor to John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' which released on November 25.

In Antim, Salman can be seen playing the role of a Sikh cop for the first time while Aayush’s will be playing the role of the antagonist.

Mahesh Manjrekar's actioner starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma has been on the receiving end of positive reviews and tremendous ratings, raising hope for its Box Office earnings.