SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Enhances Security With Bulletproof Glass Following Recent Threats And Incidents

Salman Khan has upgraded his security by installing bulletproof glass at his Mumbai residence after a shooting incident and recent security breaches.

|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2025, 02:24 PM IST|Source: ANI
Salman Khan Enhances Security With Bulletproof Glass Following Recent Threats And Incidents (Image: X)

Mumbai: In the wake of the firing incident that occurred outside his Mumbai residence over eight months ago, actor Salman Khan has opted for a significant security upgrade.

The actor has installed bulletproof glass on the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, where he is often seen waving to his fans.

This move follows the events of April 14, 2024, when a shooting incident outside Khan's home brought concerns about his safety to the forefront.

Authorities later arrested individuals with links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading to the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved.

The actor's decision to fortify his home comes after another security breach that occurred on December 5, 2024. On that day, a man managed to enter the set of one of Salman Khan's ongoing film projects in Mumbai.

The incident took place at a shooting location in Dadar West, where the man attempted to watch the shooting of the film. After being confronted by security personnel, the situation escalated into a physical altercation, prompting the man to invoke the name of Lawrence Bishnoi.

This led the guards to call the police, who then detained the individual, a local resident of Mumbai.

On the professional front, Salman Khan's much-anticipated action-packed film, 'Sikandar', is slated for an Eid 2025 release.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, 'Sikandar' also features actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Apart from 'Sikandar', Salman is also set to appear in 'Kick 2' in the coming months.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

