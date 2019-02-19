Salman Khan Films, Notebook producers to contribute Rs 22 lakh to families of martyrs in Pulwama attack

New Delhi: After several film personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh and 'Total Dhamaal' team extended monetary support to the families of soldiers who lost their lives in the deadly Pulwama attack, Salman Khan Films and 'Notebook' film producers (Cine1 Studios) have decided to contribute Rs 22 lakh to the kin of those who died.

According to Pinkvilla.com, Salman Khan Films (SKF) and Cine1 Studios backing 'Notebook' which features newcomers Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl have decided to extend financial help to the victims' families and will be donating Rs 22 lakh.

'Notebook' has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir, reportedly.

The report shares the producers' in a joint statement which reads, “Our entire crew could shoot safely in the Valley primarily due to the efforts of the Indian Army, the CRPF and also the people of Kashmir, who have constantly ensured that law and order prevail in the region even under the most extreme circumstances. We offer our prayers for the victims and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families.”

On Thursday, February 14, a suicide bomber identified as Adil Ahmad Dar from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, that left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead and several others critically wounded.

In the wake of this deadly terror attack, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a total ban on Pakistani actors working in Hindi movies.