Salman Khan gets emotional about Laxmikant Berde

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has worked with Laxmikant Berde a number of times. He says the late actor was one of the biggest reasons for the success of their 1989 film "Maine Pyar Kiya".

Salman recently shot for an episode of the show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" where he opened up about his former co-star, read a statement.

Contestant Ritik Gupta performed to "Tumse milne ki tamanna hai" from Salman's film "Saajan", which left the actor emotional.

Salman shared: "This song has a lot of beautiful memories attached to it. This song is from our movie 'Saajan', which was a big hit. This was my introduction song in the movie along with my very close friend Laxmikant Berde. I have done a lot of movies with him and I think he was one of the biggest reasons behind the success of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya'."

"This song always reminds me of him. Unfortunately, he is not with us anymore."

The show is aired on Zee TV.