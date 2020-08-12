हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez reunite for 'Kick 2'

The 2014 actioner 'Kick' starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. 

Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez reunite for 'Kick 2'
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez's on-screen chemistry has always been bang on. The good news for fans is that the dashing duo is returning in 'Kick 2' - the sequel to their 2014 film. 

Warda Nadiadwala welcomed Jacqueline on board with a sweet message she dropped on her birthday. She wrote: Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever! @Asli_Jacqueline  overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you! @BeingSalmanKhan 's #Kick2 rolling soonSmiling face with sunglasses Welcome Back! @NGEMovies 

Filmmaker and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has locked the 'Kick 2' script. 

The 2014 actioner 'Kick' starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. 

Salman and Jackky were last seen in 'Race 3'.

Are you excited for 'Kick 2'?

 

Salman KhanJacqueline FernandezKick 2kickSajid Nadiadwala
Sanjay Dutt battles stage 3 lung cancer, 'you will fight this too' shouts shaken Bollywood
