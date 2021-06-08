Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan? Vidya Balan’s epic answer to her fan will surely make your day!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who is known for her acting prowess and great sense of humour has once again amazed her fans with some quirky answers.

Recently, during an “Ask me anything" segment on Instagram, one of her fans asked her to pick one between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Without wasting much of the time, the ‘Kahaani’ actress posted a photo of herself along with hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur and wrote: "My SRK" with a heart emoji.

Her epic reply started trending on social media with her fans drooling over her all over again.

Vidya Balan got married to producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in December 2012. He is the founder and managing director of production house Roy Kapur Films.

On the work front, Vidya, who is making a comeback to the silver screen almost after a year, is all geared up with the release of her upcoming film ‘Sherni.’ ‘Sherni’ will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. Helmed by Amit Masurkar and produced by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment. In the film, Vidya will be playing the role of a forest officer.

Apart from this, she also has ‘Mahabharat 2’ in her kitty.