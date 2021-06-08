हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidya Balan

Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan? Vidya Balan’s epic answer to her fan will surely make your day!

Recently, during an “Ask me anything" segment on Instagram, one of her fans asked Vidya Balan to pick one between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The actress gave the most savage reply. 

Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan? Vidya Balan’s epic answer to her fan will surely make your day!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who is known for her acting prowess and great sense of humour has once again amazed her fans with some quirky answers. 

Recently, during an “Ask me anything" segment on Instagram, one of her fans asked her to pick one between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Without wasting much of the time, the ‘Kahaani’ actress posted a photo of herself along with hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur and wrote: "My SRK" with a heart emoji.

vidya

Her epic reply started trending on social media with her fans drooling over her all over again.

Vidya Balan got married to producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in December 2012. He is the founder and managing director of production house Roy Kapur Films. 

On the work front, Vidya, who is making a comeback to the silver screen almost after a year, is all geared up with the release of her upcoming film ‘Sherni.’ ‘Sherni’ will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. Helmed by Amit Masurkar and produced by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment. In the film, Vidya will be playing the role of a forest officer.

Apart from this, she also has ‘Mahabharat 2’ in her kitty.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vidya BalanShah Rukh KhanSalman KhanShernisiddharth roy kapurSRK
Next
Story

Hema Malini lauds Vivek Oberoi for 'I Am Oxygen Man' initiative amid COVID-19

Must Watch

PT19M21S

West Bengal: Watch Suvendu Adhikari's exclusive interview on Zee News