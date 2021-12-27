Salman Khan poses for paps outside Panvel Farmhouse on birthday, they shout ‘Love you bhaijaan’: VIDEO

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 56 years old on Monday (December 27). The actor who is currently in his Panvel Farmhouse came out to pose for the paparazzi stationed there. Seeing ‘bhai’ paps started singing ‘Tum jiyo hazaaron saal, bhaijaan’. They also told him he has a lovely smile. To which the actor humorously responded, ‘Saap ke katne ke baad aise smile aati hai (after getting bitten by a snake, you get such a smile)’.

Salman Khan was bitten by a snake in his farmhouse one day ahead of his birthday. He was admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai but returned back to his farmhouse after receiving treatment.

Salman’s father Salim Khan speaking to News 18 said, “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine.”

A video of Salman cutting his birthday cake in the presence of his family has also surfaced online. He can be seen holding Arpita Khan’s daughter Ayat in his arms while cutting the multi-tier cake. Aayush Sharma is also present in the frame.

Earlier, Salman Khan celebrated his birthday on the sets of Bigg Boss, where the cast of the film ‘RRR’ - Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present along with film director SS Rajamouli to promote their film.

