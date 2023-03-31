Salman Khan Poses On Red Carpet With Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan And Suhana Khan, Calls For An Epic Freeze Frame - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stars are joined by international celebrities at the gala grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) red carpet event. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland to Salman Khan, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput walked the red carpet at the launch event tonight.

Reportedly, the launch will begin with a play directed by Feroz Abbas Khan titled 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation', followed by a preview at the opening of the Grand Theatre space. While stars stopped at the red carpet event and posed for the shutterbugs, the epic moment which made paps go crazy shouting was when Salman Khan posed with SRK's family.

Salman looked dapper in a black suit and happily greeted the Khan family as SRK was not present at the event. The never-seen-before moment of Sallu Bhai posing with Shah Rukh's son Aryan gave fans a meltdown, who took to social media and flooded the comments section.

Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in a hot red gown while other stars also were dressed to their best.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came with her daughter Aaradhya and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Kareena Kapoor arrived for the event with husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor.

Putting rumours to rest, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turned up in matching white and golden outfits. This time they were seen holding hands and giggling all the time.