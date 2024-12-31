Salman Khan Restricted Sangeeta Bijlani To Not Wear Short Clothes During Their Dating Time; Reveals The Former Actress

Mumbai: Former actress Sangeeta Bijlani recently appeared on Indian Idol, where she shared insights into her life, including the restrictions placed on her during her relationship with Salman Khan. Reflecting on her past, Sangeeta revealed that she once adhered to rules imposed by her ex, which limited her clothing choices.



Sangeeta spoke candidly about her younger days, saying she now regrets having allowed someone to dictate her choices. Without directly naming Salman, she revealed that her ex imposed strict rules on her attire.“Jo the na, mere ex. I won’t take the name. I was very constricted that ‘you can’t wear short dresses, the neck can’t look so deep, the dress can’t be shorter than this particular length,’” she said.

She admitted that while she initially wore what she liked, she later felt compelled to comply with these restrictions. Pointing to her current outfit, a blue knee-length dress, she proudly declared her newfound confidence and independence, “Now, I am nothing like it. I am a total gundi. I am not afraid anymore. I was very reserved then. I would like to change that part of my life. But, anyway, I changed that. I am who I am now.

Sangeeta and Salman Khan were deeply in love during the late 1980s and early 1990s, with their relationship making headlines. Their wedding was reportedly planned, and even invitations were printed. However, the relationship ended abruptly.

According to Somy Ali, who dated Salman after Sangeeta, the former actress ended things after catching Salman in a compromising situation. Somy once revealed in an interview, “I thought it was over between Salman and me. I believed he was going to marry Sangeeta. But things changed, and Salman broke up with Sangeeta to be with me.”

Today, Sangeeta Bijlani embraces her independence and confidence. She proudly mentioned on the show that she has left her reserved self behind and is now living life on her terms. Her journey is a testament to self-discovery and resilience, inspiring many to take control of their own narratives.

Sangeeta’s appearance on Indian Idol offered fans a glimpse into her life, showing how she has evolved into a strong, fearless woman who celebrates her individuality.