Salman Khan’s Childhood Drama: When His Chef Beat Him Up For A Bruce Lee Stunt

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s life, both on and off-screen, is brimming with stories that captivate his fans. Whether it’s shared by Salman himself or his father, the legendary Salim Khan, these tales offer a glimpse into the superstar’s personality.

A Lesser-Known Anecdote from Bhaijaan’s Childhood

One such story, revealed during an appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show, involves a mischievous young Salman, his house chef, and a case of freshly painted walls.

Why Salman Got Beaten by the Chef

During the show, Salman recalled a time when his love for Bruce Lee got him into trouble. “This was when I was very young and quite naughty. Our house had just been painted, and my siblings and I were obsessed with Bruce Lee’s martial arts moves,” he shared.

Inspired by their idol, Salman and his siblings decided to recreate Bruce Lee’s iconic fight scenes. Unfortunately, their choice of canvas was the newly painted walls of their home. “We ended up drawing all sorts of ‘designs’ on the walls during our games. When the chef saw what we’d done, he lost it and beat me badly,” Salman confessed with a laugh.

Double Trouble: Chef and Father Join Hands

The story didn’t end there. After reprimanding Salman, the chef dragged him to his father, Salim Khan, to report the damage. “I told my father, ‘Look, the chef has beaten me,’” Salman recounted. But when Salim Khan learned the reason behind the chef’s actions, he was furious. “First, the chef beat me, and then my father joined in. It was a double dose of punishment,” Salman added humorously.

The Mischievous Side of a Superstar

This story sheds light on Salman’s playful and rebellious nature as a child—a trait that has undoubtedly shaped the charismatic persona fans adore today. Whether it’s his on-screen charm or off-screen anecdotes, Salman continues to be a source of entertainment and inspiration.

Upcoming Projects

Salman Khan’s latest film, Tiger 3, is set to release soon, adding another chapter to his illustrious career. Fans can’t wait to see their favorite star back in action.