Salman Khan Sarcastically Shuts Down Question On Giving Bike Ride To Sunny Leone, Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his impromptu replied and taking savage digs. The actor has often proved that when it comes to being the 'savage king', he captured the top spot. The actor is also good at dodging questions that leaves him irked. A video of once such incident is going viral on the internet where the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is seen ignoring a question from a journalist.

The actor was at a press conference of a two-wheeler event when he ridiculed a question on Sunny Leone from a journalist. The actor appeared to be visibly irked with the question and he dodged it with a sarcastic reply to the journalist.

The media person asked the actor, "Salman aapki bike ka color blue hai, isey mujhe Sunny Leone ki saree ka color yaad aa gya." The actor says, "Bike ka color blue hai aur apko Sunny Leone Ki yaad aa gayi. Ye to meri samajh me hi nahi aa raha." The journalist went on to ask, "Bike bhi s*xy, Sunny bhi s*xy toh kya ek ride par le jayenge?"

The actor then comes up with a savage reply and says, "Parineeti kaha sexy hain." He ignored the question like a pro.

The viral clip was shared by an Instagram page, (beingsalmankhan_25) and netizens instantly reacted to it in the comments section with hilarious replies. A lot of them called out the journalist for asking an illogical question.

One of the users wrote, "Parineeti be like, maine kya bigada hai." Another wrote, "Bhai ke kaan bas unta hi sunte hai, jitni jaroorat hoti hai." A third user asked, "Reporter ab yahi karne ke liye reh gye hai."

A fourth user said, "Aise reporter kaha se aate hai."

While another asked, "That’s how he avoids stupid questions badia banda hai yaar."

One user also wrote, "Salman in his mind, ab tu foothpath par mil."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently witnessing the successful theatrical run of his family-drama 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam among others.