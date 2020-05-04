Salman Khan sends ration to people in need amid coronavirus lockdown, Jacqueline Fernandez and Iulia Vantur contribute too

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently locked down at his farmhouse in Panvel, hs sent ration to people in need. Salman took to social media to share a video of him with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and others loading the bags filled with ration on trucks and bullock carts. "Thanks for the contribution," he captioned his post.

Take a look at the video here:

Salman has been continuously doing his bit by contributing largely to the people in need with ration supply and helping the people, daily wage-earners suffering due to the coronavirus lockdown. A week ago, he urged people to take up the ‘Anna Daan’ challenge and donate to the underprivileged who are worst affected due to the lockdown.

The megastar is staying at his Panvel farmhouse with sisters Alvira and Arpita, brothers-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Ayush Sharma, nephews Ahil, Nirvaan and other family members ever since the lockdown was announced. Iulia and Jacqueline are also staying with the Khans.

Salman, who has been active on social media these days, has been creating awareness about coronavirus and its precautions through his social media handles. He also came out with a very serious message for those who have violated the COVID-19 lockdown and called the violators "jokers".

Meanwhile, Salman also released a song titled ‘Pyaar Karona’ with an aim to cheer up people amid the lockdown. Written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, ‘Pyaar Karona’ released on Salman`s YouTube channel.