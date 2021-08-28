Salman Khan shares 'chacha-bhatija' moment with Nirvan Khan on Tiger 3 set! - See pic

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a picture with his nephew Nirvan Khan from Russia where he is shooting the upcoming spy thriller 'Tiger 3'.

Salman posted the picture on Instagram. In the picture, Salman and Nirvan, who is the son of actor-producer Sohail Khan, are seen sauntering on the streets of Russia.

The 55-year-old star looks dapper in ripped blue jeans paired with a grey T-shirt, chequered jacket and a baseball cap. Nirvan is sporting olive green cargo pants paired with a black leather jacket and a sweatshirt. To complete the look, he is seen wearing glasses.

"Chacha Bhatija @nirvankhan15", the 'Dabangg actor captioned the image, which currently has 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing website."

'Tiger 3' is the third instalment which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif. The film was put on hold due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

'Tiger 3' is the third part of the spy thriller franchise. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.