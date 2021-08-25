हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

FACT CHECK: CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at airport not reprimanded but rewarded!

Salman Khan left for his Tiger 3 Russia schedule along with Katrina Kaif. 

FACT CHECK: CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at airport not reprimanded but rewarded!
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Remember a few days back when superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the airport, a CISF officer (Central Industrial Security Force) stopped him at the security check. The internet loved this man in uniform's gesture and hailed his on-duty ethics. 

Now, a few reports suggested that the officer's phone has been confiscated so that he doesn't speak to the media and is reprimanded. But contrary to such claims, the CISF has rewarded the officer. 

The official Twitter handle of CISF cleared the air over the incident and wrote: The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs

Salman Khan left for his Tiger 3 Russia schedule along with Katrina Kaif. 

Salman and Katrina Kaif will be shooting for a 45-day gruelling schedule that is filled with action sequences and will see them shoot in at least 5 international destinations including Austria and Turkey, as per IANS. 

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the spy thriller trilogy helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanCISF officerTiger 3Katrina KaifSalman Khan airport
Next
Story

Picture hit ho toh ladki dhoodna shuru karu, says Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan on his marriage plans

Must Watch

PT20M50S

War preparations of anti-Taliban forces, challenged Taliban from a height of 15 thousand feet