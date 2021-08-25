FACT CHECK: CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at airport not reprimanded but rewarded!

New Delhi: Remember a few days back when superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the airport, a CISF officer (Central Industrial Security Force) stopped him at the security check. The internet loved this man in uniform's gesture and hailed his on-duty ethics.

Now, a few reports suggested that the officer's phone has been confiscated so that he doesn't speak to the media and is reprimanded. But contrary to such claims, the CISF has rewarded the officer.

The official Twitter handle of CISF cleared the air over the incident and wrote: The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs

Salman Khan left for his Tiger 3 Russia schedule along with Katrina Kaif.

Salman and Katrina Kaif will be shooting for a 45-day gruelling schedule that is filled with action sequences and will see them shoot in at least 5 international destinations including Austria and Turkey, as per IANS.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the spy thriller trilogy helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.