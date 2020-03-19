Salman Khan sketches amid coronavirus scare, gives a strong message through his creation - Watch

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus outbreak, superstar Salman Khan decided to make use of the off-time as all the shootings have been put on hold for a brief period. The actor shared a glimpse of him sketching a beautiful imagery of a man and a woman with their faces half-covered.

In the video he shared on Instagram, Salman Khan can be heard saying, " So the way we dress is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done." In the sketch, the man and woman's mouth is covered, sending out a strong message to stay safe amid the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Salman was currently shooting for 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which stars Disha Pataniin the lead role. Ace choreogarapher turned filmmaker Prabhudheva is directing the actioner which features Randeep Hooda in a negative role.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare.