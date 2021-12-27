Salman Khan solves crossword in decades old toothpaste ad, makes fans nostalgic: Watch

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 56 on Monday (December 27). Despite being in his mid-50s, Salman continues to rule the Box Office as the unbeatable king. He has an illustrious career and boasts of the record for the biggest number of Bollywood movies that have been highest grossing of the year. The actor also continues to remain the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood.

On Monday, an old toothpaste ad featuring Salman and singer Alisha Chinai surfaced online, making viewers nostalgic. Salman's fan were delighted to see a very young Salman in the toothpaste ad. A curious fan reacted to the video, asking, "What was the age of Salman?", to which another user replied, "Looks in his 20s."

Salman Khan made his debut in Bollywood at the age 23, as a supporting actor in 1988 released 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', followed by a leading role in Sooraj R Barjatya's 1989 romantic family drama 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films that year. Since then, he has been among the most commercially successful actors in Bollywood.

The actor was recently bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel where he had gone along with his family to ring in his birthday.

"A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice," Salman said.

After the incident on Saturday night, the actor was immediately rushed to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment and was discharged in Sunday.

"Then we went to the hospital, carried the snake along carefully and there we found that it was non-venomous. Still, I was hospitalised for 6 hours and have been injected with all kinds of anti-venom. I am fine now," he shared.

Salman added that he was feeling fine and they have not killed the snake.

The actor is recovering fast and was fit enough to host his birthday party on Sunday night. A host of celebrities including Sangeeta Bijlani to Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen arriving at his residence for the actor's 56th birthday bash.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV