हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan spends another day at the farm, dedicates post to farmers

Salman, who is currently spending time at his farm in Lonavla, posted a picture to hail the efforts of farmers.

Salman Khan spends another day at the farm, dedicates post to farmers
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday paid respect to all farmers.

On Instagram, Salman has posted a picture that shows him coated in mud.

"Respect to all the farmers," he captioned the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Respect to all the farmers . .

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

A day ago, Salman, who is currently spending time at his farm in Lonavla, had posted a picture to hail the efforts of farmers.

"Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan! jai kissan," he wrote alongside an image in which Salman is seen surrounded by greenery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

On the film front, Salman will next be seen in "Radhe", which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film "Wanted" and last year's "Dabangg 3".

During the lockdown, Salman has been busy showcasing his singing skills. He released three singles -- "Pyaar karona", "Tere bina", and "Bhai bhai".

Tags:
Salman KhanSalman Khan farmhousesalman khan instagram postSalman Khan pics
Next
Story

When Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor performed live together
  • 9,06,752Confirmed
  • 23,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT44M20S

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's followers will only be the leader in Congress?