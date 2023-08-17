New Delhi: A slew of celebrities including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Iulia Vantur, Mrunal Thakur, Harrdy Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Badshah and others were seen assembling under one roof to attend a star-studded premiere of Indo-Canadian Punjabi pop star AP Dhillon's docuseries called 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'. The event was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night and saw several tinsel town celebs in attendance.

Salman, who attended the star-studded screening on Wednesday night in Mumbai, not only showed his support to the famous singer but also showered actor Ranveer Singh with love. The Bollywood superstar was seen stopping to give Ranveer a hug while being surrounded by the shutterbugs. Salman was also seen giving a hug to AP Dhillon soon after. Several videos from the event has been shared on the internet and have invited fans' reactions.

Salman, who was recently seen as the host of popular reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', was seen dressed up casually for the occasion in a grey tee and black bottoms. Ranveer, who is known to grab attention with his signature flamboyant style and daring fashion sense, once again turned heads in a striking white suit. The actor was also seen wearing studs and white shades at the event.

'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, August 18. The four part docuseries is about the life and rise of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD.

Actress Mrunal Thakur captivated the audience at the AP Dhillon's docu-series screening with her elegance and grace. Renowned rapper and music producer, Badshah was seen gracing the AP Dhillon's docu-series screening with his signature style.

Among others who were seen at the bash included Miss Diva Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, Avneet Kaur, Orhan Awatrmani, Rahi, Banita Sandhu, MC Stan among others.