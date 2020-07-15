हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan trolled for his post for farmers, accused of just 'acting' for a photo

The photo has Salman sitting in a field with mud smeared all over his body. He took to social media to share it and wrote, "Respect to all the farmers."

Salman Khan trolled for his post for farmers, accused of just &#039;acting&#039; for a photo
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

New Delhi: Salman Khan trended big time last night for dedicating a post to farmers. However, the internet is not mighty impressed with the superstar and his post. It didn't go down well with the netizens, who accused Salman of just 'acting' or 'posing' for a photo. He was also told that he is "faking" respect for farmers. 

The photo has Salman sitting in a field with mud smeared all over his body. He took to social media to share it and wrote, "Respect to all the farmers."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Respect to all the farmers . .

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

As soon as the superstar shared the post, it went viral, but a section of the internet did not approve of it. 

"He is showing-off", a user commented on the photo. Another comment read, "Please stop the drama."

Meanwhile, other comments on the post read, "Don't insult the farmers" and "the post looks like a photoshoot".

Salman is currently spending time at his farm in Lonavla. Earlier this week, he had posted a picture to hail the efforts of farmers.

"Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan! jai kisan," he wrote alongside an image in which he is seen surrounded by greenery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

On the film front, Salman will next be seen in 'Radhe', alongside Disha Patani. 

During the lockdown, Salman released three singles - 'Pyaar Karona', 'Tere Bina' and 'Bhai Bhai'.

