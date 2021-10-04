हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan’s residence after Aryan Khan’s arrest by NCB

Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan at around midnight on Sunday (October 3) after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in a drug case.

PTI

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat at around midnight on Sunday (October 3) after the latters son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case. The 23-year-old star kid along with Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will stay in the anti-drugs department custody till today.

 

Salman was seen arriving at Mannat in a white SUV car. The actor wore a plain black t-shirt and a black hat. Earlier, actress and producer Pooja Bhatt also tweeted in support of the actor. “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass,” read Pooja’s tweet.

Earlier, actor Suniel Shetty spoke in favour of Aryan Khan at an event. The actor asked the media to give Aryan a breather till reports come out. “When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out,” the actor said.

On Saturday evening (October 2), the NCB conducted a raid on a cruise ship party and found drugs. Aryan Khan was also part of the party. And on Sunday (October 3) an arrest memo was issued against him in connection with the seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and 1.33 lakhs in cash.

