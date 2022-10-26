Salman Khan wishes fans on 'Bhai Dooj' with a shirtless pic

NewsLifestylePeople
Salman Khan who was down with dengue and has now recovered and has also returned as a host on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16.

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan`s swag is totally unmissable in his latest Instagram post.On the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, Salman, fondly called `bhaijaan` by his dear ones and fans, took to the social media application and extended his warm greetings in his special style.

He posted a bare-bodied photo of himself and captioned it, "Happy bhai dooj.." Here is the post shared by the Bollywood superstar:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the image, he is seen flaunting his chiselled abs as he stares away from the camera. This image of Salman is the perfect Bhai Dooj treat for his fans. Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Bhaijaan rocks.""Hot. hot. hot," a fan wrote."Hahahhaa only bhai can wish like this," a netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is all set to come up with a film titled `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan`. The family entertainer is scheduled to release on Eid 2023. Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati are also a part of the film.

He will also be seen with Katrina Kaif in `Tiger 3`, which will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Emraan Hashmi is playing an antagonist in the film.

