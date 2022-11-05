Salman Khan's co-star Bhagyashree's husband undergoes major shoulder surgery, actress shares video from hospital!

New Delhi: Actress Bhagyashree, who swooned into the hearts of people with her maiden venture Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan recently took to her social media handle and upated fans about her husband Himalay Dassani’s major shoulder surgery. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital and his surgery took almost 4.5 hours. She revealed it in the Instagram post.

Bhagyashree informed her fans and updated about Himalay Dassani's health. "Hospital repeat! Major surgery of the right shoulder that took close to 4.5 hours. Fractures heal, tears have to be sutured, refracted tendons need to be clamped...it is important to go to the right doctor at the right time. We were told that he would be fine in one day.. and we didnt believe it could be possible.. but thanks to the medical facilities and post-op care of Dr.Gautam Tawari and his team from @nanavatihospital hubby's surgery went well.. and now in recuperation. The reason for sharing this is for people to understand that even in a surgery this big, recovery can be smooth n fast. #shouldersurgery #surgery #operation #hospital #doctor #healyourbody," read her caption along with a video from the hospital.

She shared the video and many celebrity friends including Sanjay Kapoor, Yuvika Chaudhary, Archana Puran Singh, Sheeba wished her husband a speedy recovery. Also, many fans were concerned about his health and prayed for his quick recovery.

Bhagyashree made her stunning debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' in 1989. The actress became an overnight star and featured in a few films. She got married to Himalay Dassani in 1990. Together they have two children - actor son Abhimanyu Dassani and a daughter.