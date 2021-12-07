Salman Khan's entire family invited for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding?

NEW DELHI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is finally taking place. Family members and close friends of both sides have already arrived at Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Rajasthan and the pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted today. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Katrina's former boyfriend and her co-star Salman Khan if he will attend the wedding.

However, it looks like Salman Khan is all set to give the grand wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal a miss. And the reason behind it is that he is all set to fly to Riyadh for the 'Da-bangg' tour which is slated to begin from December 10. Khan will be accompanied by other actors such as Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Saiee Manjrekar, Sunil Grover, Guru Randhawa, Kamaal Khan, Aayush Sharma and others.

Even if the actor won't be attending Katrina-Vicky's wedding in Rajasthan, he has made sure that Katrina's big day goes without any hurdles. That's why he has organised his bodyguard Shera's security agency, Tiger Security, for the bride and groom.

Meanwhile, we hear that Salman Khan's entire family has been invited to the wedding. This is in contrary to Arpita Khan's statement that they have not received any invitation for the wedding. Salman's sister Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan will be attending the wedding. While Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma will be travelling with 'Bhai-jaan' to Riyadh, Alvira's husband Atul Agnihotri will be attending the wedding.

Katrina is said to have also wanted Salman's parents to attend the ceremony and shower their blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple, but they won't be able to attend the event because of health concerns.

Meanwhile, tight security has been deployed at the wedding venue owing to the VVIP movements. To note, Salman's bodyguard Shera, who runs his own security company named Tiger Security, will be in charge of the security at the Six Senses Fort where the wedding is set to take place.

Katrina Kaif and and Vicky Kaushal are expected to exchange vows in a lavish ceremony on December 9 at Six Senses Resort, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding will be preceded by a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony.

