NEW DELHI: Salman Khan and Somy Ali were in a relationship in the 90s for almost a decade. They appeared together in several advertisements and also signed a film together, which unfortunately got shelved. However, before they could take their relationship to the next level, the couple called it quits and Somy moved back to the US. Not many know that Somy had especially flown from the US and entered Bollywood with an intention to marry Salman Khan after falling head over heels in love with him, while she was still a teenage.

Somy, who is currently running her NGO in America, on Friday took another jibe at her ex-beau and shared a cryptic note on social media. She shared a still from Salman's film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' and wrote, "A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him please. He's a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea." The actress, however, did not mention Salman's name or tag him in this post.

She shared another post and mentioned Salman Khan in one of the hashtags and wrote, "Oh,what a ride! To literally witness big wigs kiss up to women beaters and murderers. Not to mention also murder the witnesses. And then have your help bare the brunt of what you did. #despicable #bannmyshow #butweallknowwhatyoudid #wheteisthejustice #sickening #iamready #letsgo #youliar#discoveryplus #evilprevails #salmankhan #youcoward #sickest #evil #shameonyou."

While Somy did not clear what exactly she was talking about, she hinted in her post that her documentary series 'Fight Or Fight' has got banned. She added that she, however, will continue working for it no matter come what may.

Early this year, Somy made headlines when she sent out a warning to the 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood' and threatened to expose him. Somy shared a silhouette still from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's hit love track 'Aate Jaate Haste Gaate' from the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and wrote, "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb." She later deleted the post.

Somy Ali has bid adieu to Bollywood for good and found a new calling in her humanitarian pursuits. She now focuses on her NGO for domestic abuse survivors.

In an earlier interaction with Free Press Journal, Somy shared that she was 16 when she saw the Sooraj Barjatya film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and had a dream about marriage. She already had a huge crush on Salman and took this as a sign and decided to come to India.