Sonakshi Sinha wedding pic

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to her viral wedding pic with Salman Khan, calls it 'dumb'!

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in ‘Dabangg’ in 2010 and has also been part of his Da-Bangg Tour.

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to her viral wedding pic with Salman Khan, calls it &#039;dumb&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Days after superstar Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's fake wedding photo went viral, the Dabangg actress has reacted to it. Sonakshi has reacted to a post on an Instagram page, calling it plain dumb for people to believe it.

Reacting to one such post, Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture."  The post, shared on the subreddit Bolly Blinds n Gossip, shows the screenshot of the original picture with Sonakshi's comment on it.

In the photoshopped viral photo, dressed in wedding attire, Salman is seen putting a ring on Sonakshi's finger. 

Netizens have commented on the viral wedding photo calling it heavily photoshopped and fake. But there were others who speculated whether the wedding took place in Dubai, or Mumbai. 

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's in ‘Dabangg’ in 2010 and has also been part of his Da-Bangg Tour.

The actress will next be seen in ‘Double XL’ co-starring Huma Qureshi, and has ‘Kakuda’ with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, has ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also has ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ co-starring Pooja Hegde up in the pipeline.

 

 

