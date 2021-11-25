Salman Khan's father Salim Khan breaks silence on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding

NEW DELHI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in December. While there has been no official statement from the couple till now, the internet is filled with speculation about their wedding ceremonies, and whether it will be an extremely close-knit affair. If reports are to be believed, the wedding ceremonies will take place between December 7-12 for which the booking has already been done in the hotel.

As per reports, the wedding will be held at a fort resort in Rajasthan with a strict 'no phones' policy. A lot of other rumours are also there about the probable guest list of the couple, and particularly, who will not be invited to the ceremony. As expected, a lot of focus is on Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend Salman Khan.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, when they got in touch with Salman Khan's father and noted screenwriter Salim Khan for a quote on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding, he replied saying, 'What should he say about it since the media is left with only such issues to talk about.

Ever since the news broke about Katrina and Vicky's wedding, the rumoured couple has been extremely tight-lipped about it. In the last few weeks, there have been numerous speculations about the hush-hush wedding between the two parties.

Earlier this year, the couple reportedly had a 'Roka' ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Singh's residence in Mumbai. Rumours are also there that the couple will have a court marriage in Mumbai before flying to Rajasthan for their grand-intimate wedding.

It is no secret that Katrina prefers to keep her personal life extremely private and away from the public glare. In fact, despite numerous reports about the two being in a relationship for the last few years, both Katrina and Vicky refrained from sharing pictures with each other on social media. Neither, they made any public appearances together.

However, this Diwali 2021 was a bit different when both Katrina and Vicky made a joint appearance at a party and were captured arriving together at the venue. However, they were later seen leaving the place separately in their respective cars.

