Salman Khan's Judwaa co-star Rambha's car crashes into intersection, asks fans to pray for daughter Sasha

New Delhi: Renowned actress Rambha, who has worked predominantly in South film industry besides some projects in Bollywood, met with an accident while returning home with her kids and nanny. She took to Instagram and shared details of the horrifying incident revealing that she was returning with her kids from school when a car crashed into hers at an intersection.

Rambha wrote in the social media post: Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny "All of us are safe with minor injuries my little sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad time please pray for us your prayers means a lot #pray #celebrity #accident#family#pray#kids#children

She worked with Salman Khan in Judwaa, Bandhan and a cameo in Hello Brother. She also featured in Bombay Priyudu, Ninaithen Vandhai, Three Roses, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai among many others.

She has worked in Hindi, English, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu movies respectively.