New Delhi: Remember the 90s superhit movie Sanam Bewafa, featuring Salman Khan and actress Chandni,. Well, the musical was directed and produced by Saawan Kumar Tak. It was a remake of the Pakistani film Haque Meher. Salman went to become a huge sensation after the release but what about the actress? Wondered why she disappeared from movies and where is she now? Let's take a look below to dig out some information about the actress.

WHERE IS CHANDNI?

Chandni's real name is Navodita Sharma. She spent her childhood in Delhi and Punjab. She auditioned for the Sanam Bewafa role and bagged it. The film went to become the second biggest hit of the year after Saajan. But why didn't she make it big despite having a massive hit?

Well, reports suggest that she was bound in a contract with filmmaker Saawan Kumar Tak, which became a hurdle in her career. However, by the time the contract was withdrawn, time had passed and all she got was second lead roles.

Chandni starred in movies including 1942 A Love Story, Mr Azaad, Jai Kishan among others.

She quit the showbiz world and in 1994, Chandni married US-based Satish Sharma and then moved to Florida, USA.

WHAT IS CHANDNI DOING NOW?

According to wikipedia information, Chandni teaches Indian Dance in Orlando called C Studios. She has organized events at Hard Rock in Universal Studios and House of Blues in Disney. She also organizes events with NBA team Orlando Magic called Bollywood Magic.

According to the Linkedin bio Chandni Navodita Sharma is the owner of C Studios Inc / Bollywood Magic.



