Salman Khan's Security Guards Push Vicky Kaushal At IIFA 2023, Video Leaves Fans Shocked

New Delhi: IIFA 2023 is all set to rock UAE's Abu Dhabi this weekend and a bevy of Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rajkummar Rao, Badshah and others have arrived at the island to bring their magic to the event. Salman was seen sporting a new look at the event as he sported a moustache and a beard. Meanwhile, a video from the event has surfaced on the internet where Salman's bodyguards didn't let actor Vicky Kaushal come close to him during secuity reasons.

The video shows Vicky was taking selfie with a fan when Salman passes by with his security. Vicky goes up to Salman with a handshake when he was stopped by Salman's fans. The guards didn't let him come close to the 'Dabangg' star and also pushed Vicky away. This video from IIFA 2023 has now been widely shared on the internet and left netizens divided.

While some users called Salman's security 'rude', a few others wondered if the guards failed to recognise Vicky Kaushal and treated him like a commoner. Meanwhile, a few others defended Salman and wrote that Salman is under death threats now and this could be the reason why his security didn't let Vicky Kaushal come close to him.

IIFA 2023 is all set to kickstart on May 27 and will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao this year. Stars like Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and others are going to perform.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie 'Tiger 3'. The superstar confirmed this during a press conference at the IIFA Awards 2023 on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this week, Salman Khan had also shared a picture from the sets of 'Tiger 3' and revealed that he got injured while lifting a dumbbell.

Speaking about Salman's upcoming project 'Tiger 3', the film is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the 'Tiger' franchise after 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Besides Salman Khan, 'Tiger 3' also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will have an extended cameo in the film. It will arrive in theatres on November 10, 2023. The film's supporting cast includes Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra and Varinder Singh Ghuman.

He is also rumoured to be a part of Sooraj Barjatya's 'Prem Ki Shaadi' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' and 'Sher Khan' with Sohail Khan. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.