Salman Khan's special message for his fans ahead of his birthday

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to ring in his 55th birthday on Sunday (December 27). The ‘Kick’ actor is hugely celebrated among his fans who swarm outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai every year to shower love and wishes on his birthday. This year, Salman will not be at his residence on his birthday.

However, Salman has urged his fans to avoid gathering outside his house due to COVID-19 this year. Through the message posted outside his house, Salman also asked people to follow COVID-19 protocols.

The notice read, “The love and affections of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the Covid pandemic & social distancing norms in mind. Mask pehno! Sanitise karo! Social distance maintain rakho! Iss waqt main Galaxy mein nahi hun. Warm regards, Salman Khan.”

Meanwhile, Salman who is currently busy hosting ‘Bigg Boss 14’ will celebrate his birthday with Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon and Shehnaaz Gill in Saturday’s (December 26) Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The contestants have also prepared special performances for the actor.