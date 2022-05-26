हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's swagger walk at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party leaves fans impressed!

Karan Johar's grand 50th birthday party was held at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday. 

Salman Khan&#039;s swagger walk at Karan Johar&#039;s 50th birthday party leaves fans impressed!
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan made a late yet grand entry at Karan Johar's 50th birthday in Mumbai. He walked the party's red carpet in style, leaving netizens impressed. 

"Love the way he walks," a social media user commented. "Bhaijaan rocks," another one wrote. "Bhai ki entry fire hai," a netizen commented. Salman arrived at the party wearing a black jacket that he paired with a black t-shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Karan's birthday party was held at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday. 

Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol also marked their presence at the bash.

 

