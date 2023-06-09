Salman Khan's Uber Luxurious Farm House Is Everyone's Dream: Things You Want To Know

One of the most well-known figures in Bollywood is Salman Khan. His admiration and love among movie fans are absolutely unmatched. We have witnessed him accumulating a great number of accomplishments throughout the years, whether it be through the production of blockbuster films or the purchase of opulent homes and expensive vehicles. One such spot is the actor's lovely Panvel farmhouse, where he can unwind and rejuvenate.

Bollywood actor 'Bhaijaan' frequently posts snatch and views of his magnificent Panvel property. Salman enjoys spending time at this farmhouse, which he has named "Arpita Farms" in honor of his sister. We can only imagine how delightful it feels to stay here, deep in the middle of nature, with so many opulent luxuries to enjoy.

Salman spent time at the Panvel farmhouse in 2020, a period when the COVID-19 pandemic had the entire world on lockdown. While residing here, he posted a variety of pictures and videos capturing his daily activities. The Khan family's ideal vacation residence has three bungalows, a horse riding rink, a state-of-the-art gym, and a swimming pool.

Check out these luxury amenities of Bollywood's Bhaijaan

Gym: Salman Khan also uses the well-stocked gym at the vacation home frequently. Salman, who has fitness companies like SK27 Gyms and Being Strong Fitness Equipment under his belt, has a specific area of his home set aside for exercising.

Swimming pool: The resort-style pool at the farmhouse is one of the highlights of this property. The big swimming pool has beautiful rock carvings and a Buddha statue lying on the ground on one side and there are chairs and tables by the pool where the actor is often seen relaxing.

Farming: Salman Khan took a break from his Mumbai home in 2020 and spent a large amount of time in the countryside at his Panvel estate during the lockdown. He uploaded pictures and videos of his daily life there and in one video, where he tried his hand at farming, he expressed his respect for the local farmers. In a field amidst amazing natural beauty, the actor is pictured labouring on a rice plantation.

Horses: Salman Khan is known for his love of animals, and his property includes a stable and a riding arena. Salman may be seen spending a lot of time with the horses in his videos and pictures. These four-legged critters make Salman's stays at the farmhouse more memorable, from giving them food on schedule to taking them for rides.

At the first chance he gets, the actor flees to his Panvel farmhouse, whether he needs a vacation from business or just wants to spend some time alone to refresh his body and soul. He spends a lot of time there and is frequently seen lounging by the pool or on the porch. Salman enjoyed some downtime at the farm during this year's Holi.