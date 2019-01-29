Sam Smith left with black eyes after surgery

Los Angeles: Singer Sam Smith has been left with two nasty black eyes after undergoing surgery. The "Stay with me" singer has been using make-up to mask the bruises, but says he has always secretly wanted to look like a tough guy with a black eye, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I had to have an operation," he said in an interview to DJ Zane Lowe.

"I got a black eye, and I've always wanted a black eye," added the singer, who had the surgery on January 19.

The singer had previously opened up about his eye infection on Instagram, telling his followers that he had picked up painful styes on both eyes during a trip to New Zealand, and sharing a photograph of himself wearing a patch.