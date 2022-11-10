Samantha breaks into tears as she talks about battling Myositis, rubbishes reports of her illness being life-threatening

NEW DELHI: South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently surprised her fans after she shared a touching post disclosing that she is suffering from an autoimmune condition - Myositis, and was taking treatment at a hospital. Days after revealing her health condition, the actress resumed her work and has started fulfilling her professional commitments.

Samantha is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Yashoda' and has got busy with its promotion. She recently opened up about the illness that she had been battling for a long time. The actress turned emotional as she talked about the strength of battling the disease.

Speaking during an interview with News18, Samantha said, "As I said in my recent social media post, there are bad days in one’s life along with good days. There are some occasions where I feel I cannot move even a little bit forward. Looking back, I am surprised to realise that is it I who has travelled this much distance. So many people are battling various challenges. Finally we taste victory."

She also talked about reports on her health condition and stated, "I am now recovering from the illness. I hope the conditions will improve soon. I am just thinking about this moment and this day. I am excited about the release of Yashoda. I went through many news reports and articles written about my health condition. They put headlines which sounded like I am on my death bed. But one thing I am sure about is I am still alive (laughs). I am still here on this earth. I am a fighter. Right now the situation that I am facing is not a life threatening one to me."

'Yashoda' is an upcoming Telugu action-thriller film featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in titular role. The film also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma in key roles. Samantha plays a surrogate mother who fights back a crime syndicate of medical professionals.

YASHODA TRAILER

'Yashoda' is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 11, 2022, and will clash with Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai'. The first trailer of 'Yashoda' was released only recently and it garnered immense love across all languages.