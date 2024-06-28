Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confesses To 'Past Mistakes' In Endorsing Unhealthy Brands

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her podcast discussed the importance of eating healthy and avoiding certain types of foods and beverages.

In the episode of 'Take 20', Samantha along with lifestyle and wellness expert Alkesh Sharotri discussed the importance of eating healthy. However, a comment by a user caught Samantha's attention.

A viewer commented about Samantha promoting healthy foods on the podcast while endorsing unhealthy brands herself. However, the actress acknowledged the comment with honesty. She said: "I have made mistakes in the past when I didn't know any better, but I have stopped accepting many many endorsements. I believe in practising what I preach. God bless."

Samantha, who had shared that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis in 2022, made her debut with the Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010.

After which, she was seen in films such as 'Neethaane En Ponvasantham' and 'Eega'. She was then seen in films such as 'Dookudu', 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu', 'Attarintiki Daredi', 'Kaththi', 'Theri', '24', 'Mersal', 'Rangasthalam', 'A Aa' 'Mahanati', 'Super Deluxe', 'Majili', 'Shakuntalam' and 'Kushi'.

She made her series debut with 'The Family Man'. On the occasion of her birthday in April, Samantha announced her maiden Telugu film tentatively titled 'Bangaram' under her production banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

Samantha had shared a quirky motion poster and captioned: "Not everything has glitter to be golden... Starting soon." The upcoming film marks Samantha's feature film debut as a producer. It will have the actress playing the lead protagonist.

The film is expected to have a multilingual release. Other details about the film are still under wraps. However, it is reported that the movie will make its way into the theatres in 2025.