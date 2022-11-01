Samantha diagnosed with Myositis, gets message from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's half-brother Akhil Akkineni!

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently has opened up on battling with Myositis - an autoimmune condition. She took to her social media handle and wrote in a long caption: "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

Her post got a lot many reactions and 'get well soon' messages. Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted and wished for her speedy recovery. Besides, Lakshmi Manchu, Kriti Sanon, Hansika Motwani, Pulkit Samrat and many others showered her with support.

Amongst them all, ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's half-brother Akhil Akkineni also commented on Sam's post. He wrote: ‘All the love and strength to you dear Sam’.

Akhil is Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala's son.

On the work front, Samantha is all set to enthral the audiences once again with her upcoming multilingual film, 'Yashodha', the trailer of which was recently released and garnered immense love across all languages.