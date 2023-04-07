Samantha Gets Uncomfortable With Flashlights Hurting Her Eyes, Fans Slam Paps - VIDEO

New Delhi: Talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in Mumbai to launch the 3D trailer of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Just as the actress was stepping out of the venue, she was welcomed by a bunch of paparazzi waiting for her to come out. The moment she was seen, camera flashlights went clicking on her face, making Samantha uncomfortable and it was visible from her face. She even urged the paps to wait a little.

SAMANTHA GETS UNCOMFORTABLE

In one of the videos shared by the popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani, an ocean of photographers went clicking the actress in her new hairdo, sporting bangs. However, the flash did hurt her eyes as she was seen trying to cover her face. He wrote in the caption: She could barely open her eyes because of the flash!! Sam asks the paps kindly to shut down the flash as she walks towards her film premiere event today in Mumbai!! No doubt those bangs look so on point with those necklaces and ofc that outfit!!

Reacting to the same, netizens slammed Paps for hounding the actress with flashlights. One user wrote: And you're not talking about that awkwardness she's feeling because of the lights that effects ther eyes. Another person said: She has Myositis.. Autoimmune disease...light affects her eyes...

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU DIAGNOSED WITH MYOSITIS

Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year. The autoimmune disorder that makes a person's immune system attack their muscles. It causes chronic inflammation - swelling that comes and goes over a long time. She opened up about her battle with the disease and how she is fighting it.

She made the announcement on social media in a heartfelt post, promising to hit back with a bang. Ever since her worrying fans have been wishing her a speedy recovery.

SAMANTHA'S UPCOMING FILMS

She was last seen in Yashoda which did well at the Box Office and impressed the critics. She will feature in the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel' on Prime Video co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film Khusi opposite Vijay Deverakonda besides her upcoming release Shaakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam is based on a popular Indian play `Shakuntala` by Kalidasa. Shakuntala was the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of emperor Bharata. The Pan-India mythological romantic drama will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.