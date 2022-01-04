हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu highlights importance of mental toughness

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about the importance of mental strength and her intent to be a strong person following setbacks in her personal life.

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about the importance of mental strength and her intent to be a strong person following setbacks in her personal life.

Samantha posts pictures from her holidays, as they give a sneak peek of her private life. The 'Majili' actress also keeps sharing some inspirational and poignant messages and quotations, which are intended to spread positivity among her followers.

Ever since the actress announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, her Instagram quotes are being decoded by her fans and followers. Some posts are also assumed as the actress' cryptic message.

One of her recent quotes, "I have never met a strong person with an easy past", has drawn attention from all as it suggests Samantha's intent that she has been striving to be a strong person, following the huge setback in her personal life.

On October 2 last year, Samantha announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, causing rumours about her private life to swirl. However, Samantha came up with a post to give herself time to recover from the shock of being separated.

On the work front, Samantha is busy prepping for her upcoming big ventures, one of which is rumoured to be a Hindi web series to be created by the Raj-DK duo of 'The Family Man' fame.

