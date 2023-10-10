Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks 'Killer' In Bralette-Blouse, Strappy Saree In New Post, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the top stars in the industry today. She is making major strides with films like 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' and 'Kushi.' The actress dropped her bombshell photoshoot on social media and fans are gasping for breath.

Sam dropped new pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "My mad little artist @rohit_bhatkar Part time hair magician… Full-time photographer @momenteroo." She looked ravishing as she posed in a pink saree with a strappy, bralette-style blouse. 'The Family Man' actress can be seen flaunting her natural curves as she posed for the cameras.

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "You are just stunning," "Pinky doll," added another. A third one wrote, "Drop dead gorgeous has only ONE meaning which is YOU too hot to handle and that hair is a stealer uffffffff," "My Rockstar Slaying it totally You are on fire @samantharuthprabhuoffl Killer looks my girl," added a fourth one.

Samantha is an active Instagram user and keeps sharing glamorous pictures and videos of herself on social media with fans. The actress' recent posts showcase her stunning aura and amazing wardrobe. Samantha has a fan following of millions on social media and they all go gaga over the actress' posts.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the film 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. 'Kushi' marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film 'Mahanati.'