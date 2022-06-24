NewsLifestylePeople
Samantha Ruth Prabhu rises to become 'most popular female star of India': Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mesmerising looks and acting skills have built her a dedicated loyal fan base nationwide over the years. 

New Delhi: Talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s incredible body of work has always impressed fans and critics alike. Her range as an actor too is something that has been spoken about and applauded before. And now, Sam has managed to be crowned the most popular female star of India. As per a recent research report conducted in India, Samantha Prabhu has topped this list which includes other big names of the film world as well from across India. 

The result of this research speaks volumes about the shift in the preferences of the audience post the pandemic. Samantha is one of India's biggest actresses today who has captured the entire audience with her charm, uniqueness and talent. Two of her recent performances, the antagonist Raji in The Family Man 2 and the sensuous number from Pushpa, Oo Antava have been the talk of the town.

 

Besides being a popular actress, Samantha is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and avid social media influencer. Her mesmerising looks and acting skills have built her a dedicated loyal fan base nationwide over the years. 

From Jessie in Ye Maaya Chesave, to Raji and Oo Antava, one can witness her massive range, proving her versatility with every new venture.

 

