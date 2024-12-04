Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding Pics With Naga Chaitanya Go Rapidly Viral Hours Before His Marriage To Sobhita Dhulipala

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding celebrations light up social media, an unexpected twist has fans revisiting old pictures of Naga with his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The resurfacing of these photos has sparked a flurry of reactions, ranging from nostalgia to calls for Samantha to remove the posts.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita are set to tie the knot tonight at Annapurna Studios in an intimate ceremony filled with traditional rituals. While many fans showered blessings on the couple, others expressed mixed emotions. Amid the buzz, Samantha’s old posts with Naga, including cherished moments from their wedding, have taken center stage in online discussions.

One particular black-and-white photo from their wedding, originally shared by Samantha as a birthday tribute, has gone viral again. The caption read, "Happy birthday my Everything. I don’t wish, I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires. I love you forever." Fans flocked to the comments, with some urging Samantha to delete the picture, saying, "Delete this, it's time to move on," while others asked her to keep it as a reminder of her journey.

Have a look at the post here:

Another picture catching attention is from a friends’ reunion where Samantha and Naga recreated an old snapshot, captioned, "Best friends till we are old and wrinkly." While many fans fondly reminisced, others felt the post was better left in the past.

The resurfaced photos come shortly after fans noticed Naga still had a poster of Majili—a film he starred in with Samantha—on his Instagram. These instances have led to a wave of mixed reactions, with some cherishing the memories while others call for closure.

Samantha and Naga, who married in 2017, announced their divorce in 2021 after four years of marriage. The split left fans shocked, and their individual journeys since then have been closely followed.

Meanwhile, Naga’s wedding to Sobhita, held at the iconic Annapurna Studios—a property founded by his legendary grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao—marks a new chapter in his life. The 8-hour-long ceremony embraces rituals that celebrate the couple’s shared Telugu heritage.

As Naga and Sobhita embark on their new journey, the internet continues to reflect on the past while celebrating the present, making this wedding a hot topic of discussion.